Morgan Stanley Joins in Wall Street’s Trading, Banking Windfall

Morgan Stanley traders and bankers joined the rest of their Wall Street rivals in posting better-than-expected revenue, fueling a profit jump for the third quarter.

Revenue from the trading business rose 13% in the third quarter, the bank said in a statement Wednesday. That followed gains recorded by its biggest rivals as the markets business lifted fortunes across the industry and a steady rebound in investment-banking fees increased dealmaking.

The wealth unit generated revenue of $7.27 billion, higher than analysts’ expectations, with $64 billion in net new assets.

Chief Executive Officer Ted Pick has pitched the idea that the investment-banking business is on the cusp of a multiyear cycle that will prove to be a boon for firms like his as fees rebound. The bank has also been assuring markets that margins in its giant wealth operation are set to jump.

The bank has been preparing to seize on new opportunities from a revival in dealmaking with a reshuffle of its top ranks. In July, the company tapped longtime capital-markets banker Mo Assomull as a new co-head of investment banking alongside Eli Gross and Simon Smith. It also named Evan Damast and Henrik Gobel as new leaders of the global capital-markets unit.

The bank’s stock has climbed 20% so far this year, well shy of the pace set by its peers. Its shares climbed 2% at 7:45 a.m. in early New York trading.

Morgan Stanley’s fixed-income trading business posted $2 billion in revenue, compared with estimates of $1.85 billion. That business line is the smallest among the big-five trading desks on Wall Street.

In equities, revenue totaled $3.05 billion. Equities gains have helped banks counter the slowdown in the fixed-income business, with a 27% surge at JPMorgan, and 18% at both Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Bank of America Corp.

Fees from advising on deals totaled $546 million at Morgan Stanley, compared with estimates of $525 million. Equity-underwriting revenue was $362 million as the return of public listings and secondary offerings raised speculation those markets will fully reopen.

Also in the results:

Revenue totaled $15.4 billion, compared with estimates of about $14.3 billion.

The wealth-management business reported a pretax margin of 28.3%.

Earnings per share were $1.88.

