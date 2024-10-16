Zelenskiy Presents Victory Plan to Lawmakers After Europe Tour

(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy presented his “victory plan” to lawmakers, outlining his vision for ending Russia’s invasion and reiterating that the country could not accept a frozen conflict or trade territories for peace.

The Ukrainian leader was back in Kyiv after completing a tour of European capitals to rally support for his vision, while also warning allies against showing weakness to Russian President Vladimir Putin. He also briefed US President Joe Biden last month, though the plan received a lukewarm reception at the time.

Addressing a session of Ukraine’s parliament on Wednesday attended by foreign diplomats and military officials, Zelenskiy said that the plan is designed to force Russia to accept either a “fair diplomatic process” or lose its ability to continue waging war on Ukraine. Kyiv is open to negotiations, a word the president said he often hears from Ukraine’s partners, but they needed to involve “fairness” — a word he said he hears much less.

Zelenskiy announced the plan back in August as pressure from allies started to mount for a more concrete outline on ending the war. He’s reiterated that a ceasefire isn’t on the table for negotiations, despite Ukraine’s army being faced with lack of ammunition and the frontline situation showing no signs of easing.

He also reiterated Ukraine’s long-standing demands to use long-range strikes of western weaponry in Russian territory and also asked partners to provide live satellite data.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.