Chicago Touts $371 Million Impact From Democratic Convention

(Bloomberg) -- The Democratic National Convention delivered a total economic impact of about $371 million for Chicago, according to the city’s marketing arm.

The third-largest US city hosted about 50,000 visitors for the convention from Aug. 19 to 22, when Vice President Kamala Harris was nominated as the Democratic party’s presidential candidate, said a report issued Thursday by Choose Chicago.

The direct spending, including dollars by visitors outside the main sites and the operational expenditures of the convention, reached about $221 million, according to the report that was prepared by research firm Tourism Economics. The total impact for the city also included nearly $150 million in indirect expenditures.

For months before the gathering, Chicago had been dogged by questions about whether 1968-style violence would flare up during the convention. The event, which generated $28.7 million in state and local tax revenue according to the report, ended up being relatively calm with peaceful protests taking place amid sunny weather.

