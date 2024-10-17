Elon Musk Registers Two ‘America’-Themed Entities in Texas

(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk appears to have established two new mysterious companies in Texas whose names suggest ties to his increasing involvement in US politics.

Filings show that entities called United States of America Inc. and Group America LLC were registered with the Texas secretary of state’s office in early October. Both are linked to registration addresses used by other Musk-affiliated entities. The filings, which were first reported by Forbes, contain little information about either company.

Musk is listed as the director of USA Inc., which is identified as a managing member of Group America. Both ventures also list Jared Birchall, who runs Musk’s family office and is one of his close confidants.

The billionaire has been increasingly vocal about politics and his support for Donald Trump’s campaign. Earlier this year, Musk launched a super political action committee called America PAC. He has since put $75 million into the super PAC, making him one of Trump’s top political donors. Neither of the new entities show up on contribution records registered with the Federal Election Commission.

Musk has put down roots in Texas in recent years, expanding the footprint of his companies there and relocating the headquarters for Tesla Inc. He announced in July that he’ll also move the SpaceX and X headquarters to Texas.

Musk didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

