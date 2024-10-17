FTX’s Nishad Singh Urges Judge to Spare Him From Prison

Nishad Singh, former director of Engineering at FTX Cryptocurrency Derivatives Exchange, exits court in New York, US, on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. Former FTX Co-Founder Sam Bankman-Fried is charged with seven counts of fraud and money laundering following the collapse of his cryptocurrency empire last year.

(Bloomberg) -- FTX’s former engineering chief asked a judge not to send him to prison for the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange.

Nishad Singh’s lawyers told a Manhattan federal judge in a memo filed late Wednesday that he deserves leniency in light of his limited role in FTX’s implosion, his immediate cooperation with investigators, and “the exemplary life he is committed to leading.”

“His circumstances are extraordinary in every way that matters to sentencing: his personal history and characteristics, his role in the charged offenses, the speed with which he cooperated, his response to the collapse of FTX, and how he has rebuilt his life since then,” the attorneys wrote in their sentencing recommendation.

He was among four top FTX figures to plead guilty to criminal offenses following a sweeping investigation that landed Sam Bankman-Fried, the co-founder of the cryptocurrency empire, behind bars for 25 years.

