Harris’ Fox News Interview Tops Season with 7.1 Million Viewers

(Bloomberg) -- Fox News Channel said its first formal sitdown with Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris attracted 7.1 million viewers, the most for an interview during the 2024 political season.

The half-hour interview, which aired at 6 p.m. New York time on Wednesday, drew a bigger audience than other Harris appearances, including on CBS News’ 60 Minutes and on ABC’s The View, the network said.

It also beat the 2.9 million viewers who tuned in to Republican rival Donald Trump’s town hall earlier Wednesday on the Fox Corp.-owned channel.

Both candidates are on extended media tours as the nation moves closer to the Nov. 5 election. Harris’ interview with Fox News anchor Bret Baier was contentious, with the candidate and the interviewer sometimes talking over each other as they discussed issues including immigration, the economy and gender surgery for prisoners.

