Harris Teases Concert Branded With Charli XCX’s ‘Brat’ Green

(Bloomberg) -- Kamala Harris is promoting a get-out-the-vote rally with a “surprise musical guest,” a move to engage young supporters just as she needs to nudge groups of low-propensity voters to the polls.

The vice president’s campaign has been blasting text messages and running Instagram ads urging supporters to enter to win free tickets to the concert scheduled for the last week before Election Day. One ad uses the font style and lime-green of Charli XCX’s album Brat, hinting that the British singer could be part of the musical lineup. The campaign declined to elaborate on additional details about the event.

Charli XCX posted on X this summer that “kamala IS brat,” a term she coined for edgy and unapologetic women. The campaign has adopted the aesthetic of the pop singer’s album online and has embraced Gen-Z approved memes as a way to motivate younger voters who had been turned off by the Democratic ticket when President Joe Biden was still in the race.

The Harris campaign needs strong turnout among young voters, a group where she holds a 31-point lead over Donald Trump, according to the latest Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics poll of 18- to 29-year-olds. Trump has siphoned off support from some groups that have traditionally backed Democrats, including Black and Latino men. With the race essentially tied, who shows up to vote will likely prove decisive.

The concert — billed as a “real show-stopper” — is the campaign’s latest attempt to lean on celebrity appearances and endorsements to gin enthusiasm and drive media coverage. Talk-show legend Oprah Winfrey made a surprise appearance at the Democratic National Convention and pop singer Taylor Swift endorsed the Democrat moments after the September debate, in which polls and pundits broadly agreed Harris bested Trump.

Harris has racked up a long list of singer and actor endorsements of all generations, ranging from iconic pop stars Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Cardi B to longtime rock musicians Bruce Springsteen and Neil Young.

One celebrity who has yet to endorse is Beyoncé. The artist’s team has granted the Harris campaign permission to use her song Freedom, which has become an anthem at Harris rallies. Rumors swirled during the DNC that Beyoncé could perform at the event, but that didn’t end up happening.

In the ads promoting the event, Harris emphasizes her love of music, saying the concert brings “together two things I love: music and voting.” In one text message, vice-presidential pick Minnesota Governor Tim Walz says, “I’m supposed to keep a tight lip about who’ll perform, but I wouldn’t hesitate if I were you.”

The winner of the Harris campaign’s sweepstakes will have travel and hotel expenses covered by the Harris Victory Fund, with an approximate value of up to $5,000. The deadline for entries is Oct. 29.

