Mpox Vaccine Shortage Worsens as Africa Struggles With Outbreaks

(Bloomberg) -- The spread of mpox in congested refugee camps and prisons is raising vaccine needs as Africa struggles to contain multiple outbreaks of the disease that has killed 1,100 people on the continent this year.

“We are not making huge progress,” Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention Director-General Jean Kaseya said in a briefing Thursday. “Concrete action on the ground to stop this outbreak” is needed now, he said.

More than 42,000 cases of the disease have been reported this year, with 3,051 in the last week. The vast majority are in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The number of African nations with mpox outbreaks has climbed to 18, from six countries in April.

The monkeypox virus, which causes mpox, has been sweeping through camps housing 2.5 million displaced people in eastern Congo where poor sanitation, scarce food, and other diseases like malaria, measles and cholera are already taking a toll. Meanwhile, neighboring Uganda has outbreaks in two prisons where three confirmed cases have left 1,874 inmates as possible contacts.

Limited hand washing and case isolation make these crowded environments fertile ground for mpox to spread, and raises the need for vaccines and diagnostics, Kaseya said.

Less than half of suspected cases have been tested. Africa CDC and the World Health Organization are trying to process more tests by improving transportation to centralized laboratories as well as ensuring tests can be done at a sub-regional level by trained locals. Getting good quality rapid diagnostic tests will also improve rates as these can be used in peripheral sites. The WHO recently authorized a second diagnostic test for emergency-use listing.

Funding that has been pledged by the US and other pandemic partners needs to be released soon to effectively reduce spread, Kaseya said.

