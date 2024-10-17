Rigaku Raises $751 Million After Pricing Japan IPO at Top

(Bloomberg) -- X-Ray technology company Rigaku Holdings Corp. has priced its Japan initial public offering at the top of the marketed range, with the deal raising ¥112.3 billion ($751 million).

The company, backed by Carlyle Group Inc., priced about 89 million shares at ¥1,260, after marketing them in a range of ¥1,230 to ¥1,260 apiece. The company expects to list shares in Tokyo on Oct. 25, joining a flurry of Asian share sales that recently saw fervent demand.

Rigaku’s deal would mark Japan’s second-biggest listing this year. Subway operator Tokyo Metro is set to debut a couple days before Rigaku after it raised $2.3 billion in Japan’s biggest IPO in six years.

The Japanese listings will join more than a dozen companies from Asia Pacific that are going public next week, in what is expected to be the busiest week for listings from the region in more than two years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Founded in 1951, Rigaku makes X-ray analysis, measurement and testing instruments. Carlyle bought a roughly 80% stake in the company in 2021.

Order books for the international portion of the deal were covered last Wednesday, the same day Rigaku started taking investor orders, Bloomberg News reported.

