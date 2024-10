The US Securities and Exchange Commission headquarters in Washington, DC.

(Bloomberg) -- An Alabama man was charged with hacking into the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s X account in January and issuing a fake post about approval of a Bitcoin exchange traded fund.

Eric Council Jr., 25, was arrested Thursday morning and charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated identity theft and access device fraud, according to a statement from the US Justice Department.

The case is US v. Council, US District Court, District of Columbia (Washington).

