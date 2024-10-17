Ukraine to Get More Artillery Ammunition From Czech-Led Alliance

(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine will next year receive more heavy ammunition from an initiative organized by the Czech Republic, which called on allies to provide further funding.

Prime Minister Petr Fiala reached an agreement with his Danish and Dutch counterparts during a meeting in Brussels on Thursday to extend the ammunition supplies, according to a statement on the premier’s X website.

Separately, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof said the Netherlands would provide €271 million ($293 million) for artillery shells.

Ukraine has been defending itself against Russia’s invasion for more than two years, heading into a difficult winter with relentless aerial attacks by Kremlin forces destroying half of its energy infrastructure.

“Next year will be crucial for Ukraine in its fight for national sovereignty and freedom,” the three leaders said in a joint statement, calling on European Union and NATO allies to provide funding. “We need to deliver the much-needed ammunition to confirm our long-term commitment to Ukraine, while at the same time sending a clear message to Russia that time is not on its side.”

