Denmark Donates $350 Million to Ukraine to Bolster Air Defense

(Bloomberg) -- The Danish government is donating 2.4 billion kroner ($350 million) to Ukraine to help bolster the country’s air defense systems and buy new weapons.

The donation is part of Denmark’s 64.8 billion kroner fund to aid Ukraine in its fight against Russia and is aimed at supporting the Ukrainian military’s urgent needs and strengthen its longer-term defense capabilities, the Danish Minister of Defense, Troels Lund Poulsen, said in a press release. Denmark is also working on a decision for further purchases directly from the Ukrainian defense industry, including drones-related equipment, the minister said.

