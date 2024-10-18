European Stocks Little Changed as Earnings Misses Fan Jitters

(Bloomberg) -- European equities were little changed on Friday as investors assessed another round of underwhelming earnings updates, which added further to the debate over the strength of the region’s economy.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index traded flat at 08:10 a.m. London time. Stocks most-exposed to China’s economy including miners and automakers rose after the country’s central bank moved to support markets just as data showed its economy slowed. Defensives like telecoms and healthcare stocks weighed on the index.

A couple of disappointing results reports weighed on individual stocks. Volvo AB shares fell after the Swedish truckmaker’s earnings declined in the third quarter amid waning demand, while luxury eyeware manufacturer EssilorLuxottica also slipped as a slowing Chinese market weighed on its sales.

European stocks have steadied in October as investors have assessed a rocky start to the third-quarter earnings season. Some high-profile firms have undershot expectations, notably LVMH, whose sales missed, and ASML Holding NV, which reported underwhelming orders, stoking worries over demand for products from key region China in particular.

While equities did get a small boost on Thursday after the European Central Bank cut interest rates for the third time this year in its battle to get rising prices under control, the pace of future easing is uncertain and questions remain as to the health of the economy.

“European equities are still seen as potentially attractive due to their lower valuations compared to US markets, but short-term volatility remains a challenge as investors await clearer signals on inflation trends and economic stability,” Aneeka Gupta, director of macroeconomic research at Wisdomtree, said.

--With assistance from Michael Msika.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.