Kenya Court Halts Appointment of Deputy President Until Oct. 24

(Bloomberg) -- Kenya’s High Court suspended a parliament resolution to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and halted the process of replacing him, less than an hour after President William Ruto appointed a successor.

The court ruling delays until at least Oct. 24 the swearing-in of Kithure Kindiki, whose nomination by Ruto was approved by lawmakers earlier on Friday. The Senate impeached Gachagua on Thursday night, after he was accused of inciting ethnic hatred and undermining the judiciary.

