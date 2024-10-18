Kenyan Leader Nominates Interior Secretary Kindiki as His Deputy

(Bloomberg) -- Kenyan President William Ruto nominated Interior Secretary Kithure Kindiki as his deputy in a bid to consolidate his grip on power.

If the law professor’s appointment is approved by the National Assembly, Kindiki will succeed Rigathi Gachagua, who was impeached by parliament’s two chambers after he was accused of inciting ethnic hatred. Besides serving as Ruto’s principal assistant, the deputy president chairs a forum that brings together the nation’s 47 counties and the national government.

The nomination is the latest move by Ruto to stabilize and restore the legitimacy of his administration in the wake of this year’s deadly anti-government protests against planned tax increases, which left at least 60 people dead.

