Lamb Weston Jumps After Activist Jana Discloses Stake

(Bloomberg) -- Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. surged on Friday after activist investor Jana Partners said it had built up a stake in the company in a bid to push the french-fry supplier to explore strategic alternatives.

The stock rose as much as 11% in New York trading, the most intraday in a year. The shares declined 34% so far this year through Thursday’s close, which ranks among the worst performances on the S&P 500 Index.

Jana said it believes the shares are undervalued and called out “self-inflected missteps that have led to underperformance for shareholders,” according to the release. It floated a review of strategic alternatives, as well as board composition and management changes. It also highlighted a laundry-list of issues it planned to discuss with the board including share repurchases, management compensation, capital spending and raw potato procurement.

Jana has acquired more than 7.1 million Lamb Weston shares at a purchase price of approximately $336 million, according to a filing.

The Wall Street Journal earlier reported that Jana had built up the stake of about 5% of the stock and was pushing Lamb Weston to explore a sale.

Lamb Weston is based in Eagle, Idaho, and produces frozen potato products. The company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

