Paramount Board Director Charles Phillips to Resign After Sale

(Bloomberg) -- Paramount Global board member Charles Phillips is resigning after the company agreed to merge with Skydance Media.
“As my firm Recognize launches a second fund next month, the expansion and growth unfortunately leave less time for outside commitments,” Phillips said in a statement in a regulatory filing. “It’s been an honor to serve on the Viacom, ViacomCBS, and Paramount boards in a dynamic industry.”
Phillips and Paramount’s three co-chief executive officers spent weeks preparing a strategic plan for the company as an alternative to a sale to David Ellison’s Skydance, which was favored by Paramount Chair Shari Redstone. After several twists and turns in negotiations, Paramount ultimately agreed to merge with Skydance in a deal that’s expected to close in the first half of next year.
As head of a special committee designed to oversee the sale process, Phillips had at times voiced concerns about the Ellison deal. His resignation is effective Oct. 31, according to the filing.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.