WWE Plans New Behind-the-Scenes Documentary Series for Netflix

Signage outside the World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, US, on Friday, April 7, 2023. World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. plans to combine the professional wrestling company with Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.s mixed martial arts league, Ultimate Fighting Championship, listing on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker TKO.

(Bloomberg) -- World Wrestling Entertainment Inc., part of TKO Group Holdings Inc., is set to debut a behind-the-scenes documentary series on Netflix Inc., WWE President Nick Khan announced on Thursday.

The new series is part of WWE’s expanding partnership with Netflix, Khan told the University of Southern California Next Level Sports conference in Inglewood, California. Earlier this year, the two companies signed a $5 billion, 10-year deal that will bring WWE’s flagship program, Raw, to the streaming service in 2025.

Netflix has ramped up its sports content in recent years, starting with its 2016 docuseries Last Chance U, which followed the lives of community college football players in Mississippi. The streaming service has since released hit sports shows such as the car racing documentary Formula 1: Drive to Survive and The Last Dance, chronicling Michael Jordan’s final season with the Chicago Bulls.

Netflix also recently premiered Mr. McMahon, a documentary exploring WWE founder Vince McMahon’s career and his controversial exit as chairman of TKO amid sexual misconduct allegations. McMahon has said he’ll vigorously defend himself against the claims.

