(Bloomberg) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the Hezbollah drone attack on his home as an assassination attempt.

“The attempt by Iran’s proxy Hezbollah to assassinate me and my wife today was a grave mistake,” Netanyahu said in a statement on Saturday.

The Israeli leader said the incident wouldn’t stop the “just war against our enemies.”

Netanyahu and his family were not in the house at the time, the military said. No one was injured in the attack.

