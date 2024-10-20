WiseTech Board Reviews Allegations Against CEO; Shares Tumble

Richard White, chief executive officer of WiseTech Global Ltd., during the Morgan Stanley Australia Summit in Sydney, Australia, on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. The Summit will continue through June 13.

(Bloomberg) -- WiseTech Global Ltd.’s board is assessing matters raised in a media report Monday that said billionaire co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Richard White paid millions of dollars to a former sexual partner to settle allegations of inappropriate behavior.

“The board is currently reviewing the full range of matters raised in today’s media reports and is actively seeking further information and taking external advice,” WiseTech directors said in a statement on Monday. “It is conscious of the potential impacts on the company and will carefully evaluate all relevant factors in its assessment.”

Nine Entertainment Co. publications — The Australian Financial Review, The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age — said a woman made damaging claims about White in late 2020. The reports said White had provided a board subcommittee with a statutory declaration denying the claims. The newspapers said they are not suggesting the allegations against White are true, only that they were made.

White is the largest shareholder of WiseTech, a provider of logistics software that had a market value of A$41 billion ($28 billion) as of Friday’s close. The stock plunged as much as 14% in early Sydney trading Monday.

A spokesperson for WiseTech referred all questions to a representative for White’s lawyers, who didn’t immediately reply to an email seeking a response from White to the media reports.

Only two current WiseTech directors were on the board at the time the allegations were made, and the company held a series of crisis meetings over the weekend, according to the reports.

