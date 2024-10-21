Chinese Woman Pleads Not Guilty to Laundering Bitcoin in UK Case

(Bloomberg) -- A Chinese woman pleaded not guilty to charges of laundering Bitcoin at a London court.

Zhimin Qian, also known as Yadi Zhang, was arrested in April and charged with two counts of money laundering. The Criminal Prosecution Service alleges that on or before April 23 she possessed and transferred illegal cryptocurrency.

A man, Seng Hok Ling, was charged alongside her and pleaded not guilty to a charge of entering into a money laundering arrangement while knowing or suspecting that it was criminal property.

The trial is scheduled to begin on Sep. 29 2025 at Southwark Crown Court.

“Ms. Zhang denies all allegations of criminal conduct and intends to vigorously contest this case,” her lawyers said after the plea.

