JAB to Buy Mondelez’s Stake in JDE Peet’s for €2.16 Billion

(Bloomberg) -- Investment holding company JAB agreed to acquire Mondelez International Inc’s stake in coffee retailer JDE Peet’s NV in a deal valued at €2.16 billion ($2.3 billion).

JAB, which manages the billionaire Reimann family’s money, said it will buy 86 million shares in JDE Peet’s for €25.10 per share, according to a statement, a 32% premium on Friday’s close.

On Monday shares in the company, which also announced a new chief executive, rose as much as 13%.

Monday’s gain is a welcome boost for JAB, which has struggled to boost the Douwe Egberts maker’s shares since a listing four years ago. The stock touched a record low this month as demand for home-brewed coffee receded to pandemic levels and the company had to contend with management upheaval following the departure of its CEO in April. The stock is still down 12% this year, putting it on track for its fourth annual loss since its listing.

Chief Executive Officer Fabien Simon left in April and was followed by two interim replacements. On Monday the company named Rafael Oliveira as its chief executive officer.

JAB will raise its stake in the Amsterdam-based coffee company to 68%, it said in the statement.

It also said it has distributed shares of JDE Peet’s to more than 70 limited partners of JAB Consumer Partners, its consumer fund, significantly increasing the free float of the coffee producer.

JAB this year said it would expand in insurance after several of its big consumer bets performed poorly.

