Qualcomm Unveils New Smartphone Chip in Shift to Its Own Designs

(Bloomberg) -- Qualcomm Inc. unveiled a more powerful processor that’s designed to bring laptop-level capabilities to smartphones, helping the devices take advantage of new artificial intelligence tools.

The latest version of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon lineup will include its in-house Oryon processor design, the company said Monday at an event in Hawaii. The chip will be 45% faster than the previous model and use less energy, Qualcomm said.

Qualcomm’s products dominate the market for mobile devices that use the Android operating system. That makes the company’s technology updates a vital part of efforts to compete against Apple Inc. by many of the world’s smartphone makers.

Qualcomm’s decision to shift back toward its own processor designs is part of move by Chief Executive Officer Cristiano Amon to invest more in homegrown technology. The Snapdragon lineup had become more reliant on the designs of Arm Holdings Plc under previous leadership.

Oryon, developed by a team of engineers that Amon brought in with Qualcomm’s acquisition of startup Nuvia, is already a central part of chips that the company sells for laptops.

Those machines have been branded “AI PCs,” and software maker Microsoft Corp. has embraced them as a way to spotlight new artificial intelligence capabilities. They also represent a threat to Intel Corp.’s dominance in personal computer processor business.

Smartphones based on the new version of Snapdragon will be a leap forward in their ability to run generative AI-based software on the devices themselves, San Diego-based Qualcomm said. With this approach — rather than accessing services via remote servers — users can expect a much quicker response, the company said.

