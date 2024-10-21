Trump Faces Defamation Suit From Exonerated ‘Central Park Five’

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 22: (L-R) Activist Raymond Santana, Activist Korey Wise, New York City Council Member Dr. Yusef Salaam, and Activist Kevin Richardson, representing the Central Park Five, stand with Rev. Al Sharpton (R) on stage during the final day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 22, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Delegates, politicians, and Democratic Party supporters are gathering in Chicago, as current Vice President Kamala Harris is named her party's presidential nominee. The DNC takes place from August 19-22. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump is facing a defamation lawsuit over comments he made during the September presidential debate about five men who were wrongly convicted in the 1989 jogger rape case and came to be known as the “Central Park Five.”

The men, who were teenagers when they were arrested, said in a lawsuit filed Monday in federal court in Philadelphia that Trump defamed them by saying during the debate that they had pleaded guilty when they hadn’t. Trump also made erroneous comments during the debate suggesting someone had been killed during the 1989 incident.

The case comes as Trump enters the final two weeks of his presidential campaign before Election Day on Nov. 5. The new lawsuit won’t be resolved in such a short time, but could fuel criticism from his opponents.

A spokesperson for Trump’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit.

Trump has a history of speaking publicly about the 1989 case, including taking out a full-page newspaper ads shortly after the attack that called for the death penalty for whoever had committed the crime.

The guilty verdicts of the five men were overturned in 2002 after DNA evidence linked another person to the attack on the jogger. New York City later settled a civil lawsuit brought by the men for $41 million.

The case came up during the Sept. 10 debate between Trump and Harris. Harris mentioned Trump’s 1989 ad in response to a question about race and politics.

Trump replied, “They admitted — they said, they pled guilty. And I said, well, if they pled guilty they badly hurt a person, killed a person ultimately.”

The woman survived the attack.

The lawyers for the five men wrote in the complaint that “Trump’s conduct at the September 10 debate was extreme and outrageous, and it was intended to cause severe emotional distress to Plaintiffs.”

The case is Salaam v. Trump, 24-cv-05560, US District Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia).

