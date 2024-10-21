WNBA Players Opt Out of Contract in Push for Higher Salaries

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 20: A detail of the WNBA logo is seen on a basketball during warmups between the Seattle Storm and the Connecticut Sun at Climate Pledge Arena on June 20, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) -- A day after the New York Liberty topped the Minnesota Lynx in a fierce battle for the WNBA title, another fight is brewing in women’s professional basketball.

The league’s players voted to opt out of their collective bargaining agreement two years before its expiration in a push for a more lucrative deal, according to the players’ union.

The Women’s National Basketball Players Association opting out won’t impact next season. If the two sides reach a new accord, it will go into effect in 2026. If they can’t reach one, a lockout might occur that season.

The WNBA has experienced a surge in ratings and attendance, while also recently signing a media deal worth six times its previous one. The union said it has a handful of priorities for negotiations, including getting a cut of revenue, higher salaries and improving benefits for retirees and pregnancy.

“This isn’t some sudden wake-up call; it’s the culmination of what we’ve been driving for over the last several seasons,” Kelsey Plum, a guard for the Las Vegas Aces and WNBPA vice president, said in a statement. “We’ve played a key role in the league’s historic growth, and now we’re breaking free from the current system to demand full transparency and an equitable stake in the business we’ve helped build.”

The WNBA looks “forward to working together with the players and the WNBPA on a new CBA that is fair for all,” WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement. The league is aiming for an agreement that “lays the foundation for growth and success for years to come.”

Attendance Booms

The WNBA is fresh off its biggest season yet. Attendance jumped 48% from a year ago, according to the league. Merchandise sales from its online store and flagship location in New York skyrocketed about seven-fold from 2023.

The increased interest helped the league negotiate a new media deal worth $2.2 billion over 11 years. It’s included within the NBA’s new agreement that is valued at $76 billion over the same timespan.

The league is also on the cusp of adding four teams. The Golden State Valkyries will debut next year, and teams in Toronto and Portland will play in 2026. The WNBA is currently scouting locations for 16th team.

But with CBA negotiations set to begin soon, there is a possibility that the union and the league don’t come to terms. The NFL, NBA and MLB have all had work stoppages over the past 15 years. Terri Carmichael Jackson, the WNBPA’s executive director, said the union is prepared to do the same.

“The alignment with salary and compensation is off,” Jackson said in an interview. The current CBA, which was signed in 2020, doubled the maximum salary to about $242,000 this season. “So we have to increase salaries, and I’m not sure doubling is going to be enough this time. I’m not sure that’s an accurate reflection of the value of our players.”

