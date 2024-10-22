Allianz Mulls Ending Decades-Old Bajaj Insurance India JVs

Flags with the Allianz logo fly in front of the Olympic Tower at the company's shareholders meeting in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, May 2, 2007. Allianz SE and Axa SA, Europe's largest insurers, may be headed for record profits after improved earnings from underwriting precluded the temptations of U.S. subprime mortgage investments. Photographer: Guido Krzikowski/Bloomberg News

(Bloomberg) -- Allianz SE is in talks to scrap two Indian joint ventures with Bajaj Finserv Ltd., in a dispute over the direction of the partnership, according to people familiar with the matter.

Allianz plans to exit Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Co. and Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Co. because its Indian partner isn’t allowing the German insurer to raise its stakes at a discounted price, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information isn’t public. It also isn’t given a say in strategic decisions, they said.

While the differences between the companies have been simmering for years, the latest impasse has brought the joint ventures to the brink of collapse after more than two decades. Allianz is instead looking to now buy stakes in newly established insurance firms to retain a presence in the fast-growing South Asian country, two of the people said, without providing further details. Bajaj holds a 74% stake in the joint ventures with Allianz.

“Allianz has indicated to Bajaj that given its strategic priorities, it is actively considering an exit from the life and general insurance joint ventures,” Bajaj Finserv said in a statement after the Bloomberg News story. “It has indicated that it remains committed to the Indian insurance market but will not speculate on alternatives.” Allianz doesn’t comment on market rumors, a Munich-based spokesperson said earlier.

Discussions are preliminary, according to the statement, which added that Allianz has committed its full support to a smooth transition should it exit the joint ventures.

Shares of Bajaj Finserv fell as much as 1.8% in Mumbai before recovering some losses.

India’s insurance penetration rate — the ratio of premiums to gross domestic product — is less than half that of countries such as South Africa and Canada, implying strong growth prospects for the sector, insurance regulator data show.

The Bajaj Allianz general insurer is the third-largest in the country by gross written premiums, while the Bajaj Allianz life insurer is one of the fastest-growing with assets under management of 1 trillion rupees ($11.9 billion) as of March 31, according to exchange filings.

--With assistance from Preeti Singh.

(Updates with Bajaj Finserv’s confirmation in fourth, fifth paragraphs and company’s share price in sixth paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.