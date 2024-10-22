Andrew Left Associate Choi Sued by SEC for Trading on Tweets

Andrew Left, founder of Citron Research, in Boca Raton, Florida, US, on Thursday, June 22, 2023. Left is waiting to learn if the Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission plan to charge him in their sweeping investigations of tactics used by activist short sellers.

(Bloomberg) -- An investment adviser who helped short seller Andrew Left found his embattled Citron Research firm was sued by the US Securities and Exchange Commission for allegedly assisting in the preparation of misleading social media posts and research reports.

Ryan Choi, a 35-year-old resident of Beverly Hills, California, was named in a civil suit filed Tuesday by the SEC in federal court in Los Angeles. The suit widens an existing SEC case against Left, who has also been criminally charged by the US Justice Department for allegedly making millions of dollars by trying to move stock with his public recommendations and make a quick profit with his private trades.

The new lawsuit seeks the return of more than $1.6 million in profit that Choi allegedly made from his own trading after Left’s social media posts moved target stocks. A lawyer for Choi didn’t immediately return a call and email seeking comment.

