European Stocks Steady Amid Global Bond Selloff, SAP Shines

(Bloomberg) -- European stocks traded sideways Tuesday amid a busy morning for earnings and a global bond selloff triggered by cooling expectations of US Federal Reserve rate cuts.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was down 0.1% of 9:03 a.m. in Paris. Real estate and utilities lagged while technology and miners outperformed.

Among individual stocks, Germany’s SAP shone and rose as much as 5.6% after it delivered a beat on several key metrics in the third quarter and boosted some elements of its guidance for the full year.

Shares in AP Moller-Maersk A/S slipped 0.3% after giving up early gains, even as the shipping company boosted its underlying Ebitda guidance for the full year following a strong third-quarter result.

“The rise in yields is starting to threaten equity markets,” said Christopher Dembik, senior investment adviser at Pictet Asset Management.

He noted that the headwind blowing from the bond market was coming just as Europe was in the midst of a downbeat earnings season. So far about 47% of MSCI Europe companies reported results below expectations while only 27% delivered beyond, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence.

“There’s actually some resilience to this bad news,” Dembik argued, noting analysts had long been revising their earnings estimate downwards while investors had already priced in the lowered expectations.

