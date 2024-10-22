Nevada Unemployment Hits Three-Year High Weeks Before Election

(Bloomberg) -- Unemployment rose to a three-year high in Nevada, a potential warning sign for Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign in the key battleground state.

The unemployment rate in Nevada increased for a fourth straight month to 5.6% in September, according to data released by the Bureau of Labor statistics Tuesday. That was the second highest in the nation behind Washington DC, and well above the 4.1% national jobless rate.

Nevada has by far the highest jobless rate among the seven swing states that will likely decide the outcome of next month’s presidential election. It’s followed by Michigan at 4.5%, while the other battleground states all have unemployment rates that are below the national level.

The economy is a top issue for voters and if more people looking for work are having a hard time finding a role, that could weigh on their decision next month. Harris’ campaign has emphasized the Biden administration’s record of job creation. Her opponent, former President Donald Trump, has tried to pin the blame on Harris over economic issues that concern many voters, including high prices.

The most recent Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll of swing state voters last month showed Harris holding a 7 percentage-point lead over Trump among likely voters in Nevada, while other surveys have suggested a closer race there.

