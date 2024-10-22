Texas Instruments Gives Weak Forecast Following Rosy Results

The Texas Instruments headquarters in Dallas, Texas, US, on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. Texas Instruments Inc. released earnings figures on January 23. Photographer: N. Johnson/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Texas Instruments Inc., the biggest maker of analog chips, topped estimates with its latest results but gave a downbeat outlook for the current period, fueling concern that demand is still sluggish after an industry glut.

Sales in the fourth quarter will be $3.7 billion to $4 billion, the company said in a statement Tuesday. Analysts, on average, estimated $4.08 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Profit will be $1.07 to $1.29 a share, compared with an average projection of $1.35.

Chief Executive Officer Haviv Ilan pointed to weakness in Texas Instruments’ industrial segment, its largest source of revenue. “Industrial continued to decline sequentially, while all other end markets grew,” he said in the statement.

The Dallas-based company is the biggest maker of chips that perform simple but vital functions in a wide range of electronic devices. While the chipmaker’s executives are typically reluctant to give industrywide long-term projections, investors use its forecasts as indicators of demand across the industry.

Texas Instruments shares, up 14% this year, fell more than 1% in extended trading following the announcement.

In the third quarter, revenue fell 8.4% to $4.15 billion, marking the eighth consecutive contraction. Analysts projected $4.12 billion. Profit was $1.47 a share, compared with an estimate of $1.37 per share.

Heading into Texas Instruments earnings, chip companies have been giving conflicting signals about the industry. Equipment maker ASML Holding NV reported weak orders for its gear and said customers are becoming more cautious. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., meanwhile, delivered a strong forecast. For both companies, demand for advanced chips used in artificial intelligence computing is a bright spot.

The biggest chunk of Texas Instruments’ revenue comes from makers of industrial equipment and vehicles, which together account for more than 70% of sales. Its products provide a variety of functions — some as simple as registering button pushes and converting power.

While that type of component needs less sophisticated manufacturing than the processors that run computers and phones, the addition of new electronic features to everyday devices has made Texas Instruments’ products more valuable.

The company is spending heavily on new plants, an effort to bring most production back in house, but weighing down its profit in the meantime. Texas Instruments has said that effort, when complete, will give it a cost advantage over rivals.

