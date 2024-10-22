Verizon Adds More Mobile, Broadband Subscribers in Bundling Push

(Bloomberg) -- Verizon Communications Inc. added more mobile phone subscribers in the third quarter than analysts expected and hit an early target for broadband customers, suggesting its efforts to bundle streaming services and home internet with wireless are paying off.

The company reported a net gain of 239,000 monthly phone subscribers, beating analysts’ projections of 222,000. Total revenue was essentially flat from a year earlier at $33.3 billion, compared with analysts’ expectations of $33.4 billion. Adjusted earnings, at $1.19 a share, were slightly ahead of the $1.18 per share average of analysts’ projections.

As the pool of potential new wireless customers tightens, New York-based Verizon and its peers have been pushing broadband internet services, whether through fiber-optic lines or fixed wireless service, which delivers service over the airwaves.

Their efforts are increasingly encroaching on the space of traditional cable companies. The big three telecom companies, including T-Mobile US Inc. and AT&T Inc., are expected to report they added more than 900,000 broadband customers in the third quarter, including wireless home service and fiber, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Verizon said it added 389,000 total broadband subscribers and increased its fixed-wireless subscriber base by 363,000 customers in the third quarter. That brings its total in fixed wireless to nearly 4.2 million subscribers, hitting the company’s own target 15 months ahead of schedule. Chief Executive Officer Hans Vestberg has said he aims to have 4 million to 5 million fixed wireless customers by the end of 2025.

Fixed-wireless service requires much more capacity than traditional wireless use, leading Verizon to snap up extra spectrum licenses. Last week, Verizon agreed to buy some of US Cellular Corp.’s spectrum licenses for $1 billion.

At the same time, the biggest wireless company in the US has also been spending heavily on expanding its fiber-optic network coverage. In September, Verizon agreed to pay $9.6 billion for Frontier Communications Parent Inc., adding 2.2 million fiber subscribers across 25 states. The deal, valued at $20 billion, including Frontier’s net debt, was the biggest for Verizon in more than a decade.

The third quarter also saw some unforseen events, including major hurricanes in Florida and North Carolina that had Verizon working overtime to restore its network. There were other network interruptions that weren’t caused by natural disasters. AT&T and Verizon were named as victims of a China-linked cyberattack dubbed Salt Typhoon, which potentially exposed counterintelligence information, the Wall Street Journal reported. In late September, Verizon faced a temporary network outage that disrupted service for more than 100,000 people at its peak.

Verizon is the first of the big three US telecom companies to report earnings this week. AT&T and T-Mobile US Inc. report on Wednesday. Verizon’s shares have gained about 16% this year, trailing the 30% jump by AT&T and 39% increase of T-Mobile.

Verizon reaffirmed its guidance for 2024, including adjusted EPS of $4.50 to $4.70

