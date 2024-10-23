Deutsche Bank Says Domestic M&A Is Option Once Time Right

(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG Chief Financial Officer James von Moltke said buying a domestic competitor is among the options that the lender has been studying, though any such move wouldn’t happen right away.

“We’re always looking at our option set, as any sort of well managed company should, and domestic consolidation is clearly on the list of things that you look at,” von Moltke said in an interview on Wednesday when asked about the lender’s response to a potential takeover of rival Commerzbank AG by Italy’s UniCredit SpA.

The comments from von Moltke are the clearest indication yet how much UniCredit’s decision to build a major stake in Commerzbank has changed the strategic landscape for Deutsche Bank. UniCredit has said it’s considering an acquisition, potentially creating a bank that could surpass Deutsche Bank in balance-sheet size and sales in Germany.

“We intend to remain number one in Germany,” von Moltke said. He added that a Commerzbank takeover by UniCredit wouldn’t substantially change the level of domestic competition faced by Deutsche Bank given Germany’s fragmented financial industry.

A deal may even afford Deutsche Bank an opportunity to win over clients as it would create a distraction for Commerzbank and UniCredit’s German unit, von Moltke said.

Deutsche Bank has been speaking with advisers to help evaluate possible responses to UniCredit’s approach as it wants to remain prepared in an evolving situation even though it prefers not to get involved, Bloomberg has reported. Von Moltke has previously signaled the lender wants to remain on the sidelines.

Von Moltke said on a separate earnings call with journalists that Deutsche Bank doesn’t currently own a stake in Commerzbank.

Deutsche Bank held formal takeover talks with Commerzbank in early 2019 but the two firms ultimately broke off negotiations after deciding that a deal would carry too many risks. Deutsche Bank has since implemented a deep restructuring that has helped boost profitability.

Asked in the interview on Wednesday when the time would be right for Deutsche Bank to conduct large-scale M&A, von Moltke declined to give a precise date but said 2025 would be a “milestone” year in getting there.

“Deutsche Bank is positioned to play a leading role in European consolidation,” von Moltke said. “The industrial logic for bank mergers makes sense, but we needed time to be fully ready, and that time hasn’t come.”

(Updates with more details from interview throughout)

