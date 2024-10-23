DWS Sees €18.3 Billion Net Inflows, Improves 2024 Cost Guidance

A DWS Group logo sits on display as Deutsche Bank AG make an initial public offering (IPO) of shares for its asset-management division at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, operated by Deutsche Boerse AG, in Frankfurt, Germany, on Friday, March 23, 2018. DWS held its ground on the first day of trading after parent Deutsche Bank raised about 1.4 billion euros ($1.7 billion) from an initial public offering. Photographer: Alex Kraus/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- DWS Group, the investment arm of Deutsche Bank AG, reported net inflows of €18.3 billion ($19.8 billion) in the third quarter and improved its cost guidance for the year, signaling a recovery in performance.

The inflows, which beat analyst estimates, came mainly into its lower-margin Xtrackers and active fixed-income funds amid volatile markets, the Frankurt-based asset manager said in a statement on Wednesday. That marks a reversal from the overall €18.7 billion outflows the firm saw in the previous quarter.

Active equity and multi-asset funds saw outflows of €1.6 billion and €1 billion, respectively. DWS said the fundraising market for its alternatives business continued to be challenging, with outflows in liquid real assets and real estate funds. Overall outflows hit €500 million, continuing a trend from previous quarters.

The firm has been looking to grow its alternatives business to attract more fees and fresh capital.

DWS also said its “location strategy” helped it bring down pay and benefits costs. The money manager now expects its cost-to-income ratio for 2024 to come in at the lower end of its previously guided 62% to 64%.

Other highlights:

Adjusted pretax profit up 5% from the second quarter to €262 million, beating analyst estimates in a Bloomberg survey

Management fees and other recurring revenues rose 2% quarter-on-quarter to €626 million

Assets under management of €963 billion, in line with estimates, up from €933 billion at the end of the second quarter

