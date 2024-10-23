McDonald’s says U.S. E. coli outbreak ‘does not impact our Canadian restaurants’

Watch BNN Bloomberg live.

McDonald’s Canada says that an E. coli outbreak in the U.S. linked to sliced onions on the fast-food chain’s Quarter Pounder burgers does not impact Canadian restaurants. Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has linked the popular menu item to 10 hospitalizations, mainly in the states of Colorado and Nebraska, and one death.

The CDC said everyone it has interviewed so far in relation to the outbreak reported consuming McDonald’s and becoming ill between Sept. 27 and Oct. 11. Most reported eating a Quarter Pounder, the agency said.

In a statement to BNN Bloomberg Wednesday, McDonald’s Canada said the outbreak has not impacted any Canadian locations.

“We want to reassure our Canadian guests that the situation affecting some McDonald’s restaurants in certain U.S. states does not impact our Canadian restaurants, or menu items,” the statement said.

“Across the McDonald’s system, serving customers safely in every single restaurant, each and every day, is our top priority and something we’ll never compromise on.”

The U.S. outbreak has been linked specifically to “fresh slivered” onions, which are used primarily on Quarter Pounders and not other McDonald’s menu items, Bloomberg reported.

With files from Bloomberg News