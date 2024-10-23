Peru’s Capital Comes to a Halt Again Over Anti-Crime Strike

(Bloomberg) -- Peru’s capital of Lima was mostly paralyzed Wednesday, the second time in about a month, as the megacity’s bus drivers walked off the job to protest a surge in extortion and organized crime.

Lima’s bus drivers say that many of them are being forced to pay up to criminal gangs or be attacked. A handful of drivers have been killed in recent months, sometimes attacked while carrying passengers.

The education minister said last night that all school classes in the city of more than 10 million would take place virtually.

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte had sought to head off the strike over the past few days, saying her administration was working hard to increase public safety.

But she has struggled to propose meaningful measures as her popularity continues to suffer. A poll this month by Ipsos showed her approval rating at a record low 4%.

