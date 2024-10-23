Prabowo Seeks Fewer Overseas Trips, Events to Cut Budget Costs

(Bloomberg) -- Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto wants his ministers to review their budgets and cut down ceremonial events and overseas trips as a way to reduce costs that come with the much bigger cabinet he’s established.

“I want efficiency,” Prabowo said at his first plenary cabinet meeting on Wednesday, adding that there should be no issue with having 48 ministries — up from his predecessor’s 34 — if it can streamline total spending.

The fatter cabinet will allow focus on more strategic areas, especially around infrastructure, poverty alleviation and food self-sufficiency, the president said. He also pledged to cut down on red tape and bottlenecks, which investors had worried would worsen as a result of the bigger bureaucracy.

This includes swift action on rolling out his campaign pledge of providing free school meals nationwide. The program, which will cost 71 trillion rupiah ($4.5 billion) next year, is set to begin in January.

“We must move quickly,” Prabowo said. “It won’t be done in one week, one month. But we will achieve the targets we set. I put my leadership on the line. For me, eating nutritiously is a strategic program.”

