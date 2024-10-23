Warren Buffett Says He Won’t Endorse Any Political Candidates

(Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett said he won’t back any political candidates, two weeks before US citizens head to the polls to elect the country’s next president.

The 94-year-old billionaire’s position was laid out in a statement posted on the website of his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The statement seeks to put an end to online speculation about Buffett’s support of political candidates and investment products.

“In light of the increased usage of social media, there have been numerous fraudulent claims regarding Mr. Buffett’s endorsement of investment products as well as his endorsement and support of political candidates,” the statement reads. “Mr. Buffett does not currently and will not prospectively endorse investment products or endorse and support political candidates.”

Buffett has backed Democratic candidates in the past, endorsing Hillary Clinton for the 2016 election against Donald Trump.

The billionaire hasn’t publicly shown support for Trump’s current opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris.

