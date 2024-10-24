Allianz Is Weighing Options for Allianz GI, Reuters Reports

A logo above the Allianz SE office building in Prague, Czech Republic, on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. Prague, Lisbon, Barcelona, Madrid and the City of London all reported take-up over the five-year average in the first half. Photographer: Milan Jaros/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Allianz SE is considering strategic options for the money management unit Allianz Global Investors, including a merger or a partial sale, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The German insurance company may consider ceding control of Allianz GI, Reuters reported some of the people as saying. The unit could be valued at more than €4 billion, including debt, according to the report.

A spokesperson for Allianz declined to comment when contacted by Bloomberg.

Allianz GI, which had €555 billion in assets under management at the end of the second quarter, is focused on active asset management.

Allianz SE is scheduled to report third-quarter results on Nov. 13. Second-quarter earnings beat analysts’ estimates on stronger income from the life-health insurance and asset management businesses.

