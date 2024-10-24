DigitalBridge Is Exploring a Sale of Scala Data Centers

Fiber optic cables, center, and copper Ethernet cables feed into switches inside a communications room at an office in the U.K.

(Bloomberg) -- DigitalBridge Group Inc. is exploring a sale of Brazil’s Scala Data Centers, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The firm is working with an adviser to solicit interest in Sao Paulo-based Scala, which could fetch $2 billion or more in a transaction, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information. The effort isn’t guaranteed to result in a deal, and DigitalBridge could opt to retain ownership.

A representative for Boca Raton, Florida-based DigitalBridge declined to comment.

Scala, led by Chief Executive Officer Marcos Peigo, said in September that it had raised $500 million in structured financing from an arm of Coatue Management and Investment Management Corp. of Ontario, which would be used to accelerate its expansion across Latin America. Scala currently operates in Brazil, Mexico and Chile, with projects in development in Colombia, according to its website.

Institutional investors including infrastructure-focused funds, pensions and sovereign wealth funds have been pouring capital into data center businesses, one of the fastest-growing segments within real assets.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.