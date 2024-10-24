LA Times Editorial Chief Quits After Harris Endorsement Quashed

(Bloomberg) -- Mariel Garza, the top editorial page editor at the Los Angeles Times, told the Columbia Journalism Review that she quit after the newspaper’s owner blocked a planned endorsement of Kamala Harris for president.

The board had planned to endorse Harris but was stopped by Patrick Soon-Shiong, the billionaire biotech magnate who bought the newspaper in 2018, Garza told the publication in an interview.

“I am resigning because I want to make it clear that I am not okay with us being silent,” Garza said. “In dangerous times, honest people need to stand up. This is how I’m standing up.”

The Times came out with a list of endorsements in other races and ballot measures this month but didn’t include one for president.

Garza couldn’t be reached for comment. Earlier in the day, a spokesperson for the Times said the newspaper wouldn’t comment on internal discussions or decisions about editorials or endorsements.

In a post on X, Soon-Shiong said the editorial board was “provided the opportunity to draft a factual analysis of all the positive and negative policies by each candidate during their tenures at the White House, and how these policies affected the nation.”

That would allow readers to decide “who would be worthy of being president for the next four years,” he said. “Instead of adopting this path as suggested, the editorial board chose to remain silent and I accepted their decision.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.