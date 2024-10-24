Televisa Chairman Azcarraga Steps Down Amid FIFA Bribery Probe

Emilio Azcarraga, chairman of Grupo Televisa SAB, during an interview in Mexico City, Mexico, on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. Businessman and Club America owner Azcarraga spoke to Bloomberg just before his team's latest league victory about his perception of ownership, and what's next for the famous Azteca Stadium.

(Bloomberg) -- Emilio Azcarraga is stepping down as executive chairman of Grupo Televisa SAB amid a US Justice Department investigation into the Mexican media conglomerate’s dealings in international soccer.

Azcarraga’s resignation is effective immediately, and Televisa continues to cooperate with the probe, according to a filing Thursday. The company disclosed in August that the probe could result in a material impact on its finances.

Televisa, a major shareholder in Mexico’s largest broadcaster and the biggest US Spanish-language TV network, was implicated in a US corruption trial in 2017. A witness claimed one of its units bribed FIFA officials to secure rights to World Cup matches.

Azcarraga, 56, was chief executive officer at Televisa until 2017, when he ceded the title to two other executives, staying on as chairman. In addition to the Mexican broadcast business founded by Azcarraga’s grandfather, the media company’s holdings include the nation’s biggest cable and satellite TV providers.

A 2021 deal with US Spanish-language broadcaster Univision Holdings Inc. to combine programming assets sparked a further review of Televisa’s business structure, leading to a spinoff of its soccer team America and other assets. Azcarraga is CEO of that spinoff, called Ollamani SAB.

