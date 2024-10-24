US Initial Jobless Claims Fall Back to Pre-Hurricanes Levels

A job seeker fills out an employment application at a Job News USA career fair in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S., on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- New applications for US unemployment benefits declined for a second week, to levels seen before Hurricanes Helene and Milton hit Southeastern states.

Initial claims decreased by 15,000 to 227,000 in the week ended Oct. 19. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for 242,000 applications.

“The impact of Hurricane Helene seems to be dissipating more rapidly than feared, which is a positive sign that the economic impact of the hurricane is not mushrooming through the region,” Stephen Stanley, chief US economist at Santander US Capital Markets, said in a note.

Continuing claims, a proxy for the number of people receiving benefits, increased to nearly 1.9 million in the previous week, the most in almost three years, according to Labor Department data released Thursday.

While a rise in recurring claims traditionally indicates that people are having a harder time finding a job, the recent data likely reflect the impact from the two storms. A weeks-long strike at Boeing Co. may have also led to furloughs at idle suppliers, according to economists. The work stoppage continues after some 33,000 factory workers on Wednesday rejected a new labor contract.

“While striking workers aren’t eligible for unemployment benefits, workers at other affected businesses along the supply chains can apply for benefits,” Eliza Winger, an economist at Bloomberg Economics, said in a note. “Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., for instance, will furlough 700 workers, and might resort to layoffs if the strike continues.”

The four-week moving average of new applications, a metric that helps smooth out volatility, rose to 238,500.

Before adjusting for seasonal factors, initial claims fell last week in North Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee — states that were impacted by Helene. In Florida, where Milton hit in early October, claims rose.

The report also showed large declines in Ohio, Indiana and Michigan, which recently experienced a pick up of applications on the back of manufacturing layoffs.

