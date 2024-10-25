Brookfield Unit Looks to Offload $1.5 Billion of Private Credit

Benjamin Klein, senior portfolio manager at Baskin Wealth Management, joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss his top stocks this Canadian earnings season.

(Bloomberg) -- Brookfield Wealth Solutions is looking to offload a private credit portfolio worth around $1.5 billion from the balance sheet of American National, an insurance company it acquired in 2022, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The firm has enlisted Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to find buyers for the list of so-called limited partner stakes, said the people, who asked not to be named because the discussions are private About $1.2 billion of the portfolio is in private credit, including about $1 billion in senior loans and $200 million in lower-tier, opportunistic credit, they said.

Representatives for Brookfield and Jefferies declined to comment.

Brookfield’s approach shows the market for secondhand fund stakes is gaining acceptance as an avenue to shed increasingly large positions. The Florida State Board of Administration is seeking bidders on the secondary market for a bundle of private credit stakes worth as much as $4 billion, Bloomberg previously reported.

The assets that reach secondary markets are often sold at discounted prices. The American National opportunistic credit portfolio may fetch bids for around 90 cents on the dollar, according to the people. Bids for the senior-ranking debt may come in above that, one of them said.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions, previously known as Brookfield Reinsurance, acquired American National in 2022 in a transaction valued at around $5.1 billion.

Coller Capital, Ares Management Corp., Pantheon Ventures and Tikehau Capital SCA are among firms with pools of capital dedicated to buying credit fund stakes in the secondary market.

Mark Carney, chair of Brookfield Asset Management, is also chair of Bloomberg Inc.

