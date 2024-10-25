Centene Jumps as Profit Relieves Investors Braced for Worst

(Bloomberg) -- Centene Corp. shares jumped in early trading after the health insurer’s’ third-quarter profits exceeded Wall Street’s expectations, a relief for investors braced for a tough quarter.

Adjusted earnings were $1.62 a share, Centene said Friday, above the $1.41 average of analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Profit was lifted by a tax benefit originally expected in the fourth quarter.

Centene shares rose 12% before US markets opened. If that holds, they’ll be set for their biggest rise in more than four years.

Higher costs in the Medicaid safety-net program, where Centene operates private plans, have put insurance investors on edge. While Centene’s medical expenses were less favorable than market expectations, it largely dodged the hit that squeezed some rivals’ profits in the third quarter.

The company affirmed its adjusted profit outlook for the year of more than $6.80 a share, a signal that management expects to have a handle on rising care costs.

The stock has been whipsawed in recent weeks as rival insurers offered a muddy picture of underlying medical costs. Poor results from Elevance Health Inc. sent Centene’s shares tumbling, as the larger insurer flagged rapidly rising expenses in Medicaid health plans, one of Centene’s specialties. But on Wednesday, a favorable report from Molina Healthcare Inc. lifted the stock.

The company focuses on government-funded health plans, particularly in the Medicaid safety net program. States have purged millions of members from the plans since pandemic-era rules preventing such terminations expired. As some healthier people drop off coverage, insurers are left with unpredictable expenses for the members who remain.

Still, Centene’s third-quarter revenue of $42 billion came in well ahead of analysts’ view, driven by rate increases in Medicaid programs and higher membership in the company’s health insurance exchange business.

