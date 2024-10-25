Holcim Earnings Climb on US Market Aiding Margin Expansion

A Holcim concrete, asphalt and crushed stone facility in Hyattsville, Maryland, US, on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. Holcim Ltd. jumped after the Swiss cement maker said it will spin off its North American unit into a separate US-listed entity, a move that could unlock a higher valuation for the business. Photographer: Nathan Howard/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Holcim Ltd. earnings rose in the third quarter as the Swiss building solutions provider benefited from profitable construction projects in Europe and the US.

Recurring earnings before interest and taxes climbed to 1.67 billion Swiss francs ($1.93 billion), the company said Friday, in line with analyst projections. While sales in the period slightly missed expectations, Holcim confirmed its full-year outlook.

Holcim is seeking to tap growth in the US, where builders race to relieve a chronic lack of single-family homes and meet regulatory pressures for more energy-efficient buildings. Its plan to list its North American business is on track to be completed in the first half of next year, the company said.

The North American market is “strong,” Holcim said, adding that it has secured more than 150 infrastructure projects there. The region “will continue to drive margin expansion for the full year.”

Earnings in North America rose in the third quarter, even as net sales to external customers there declined 7%.

