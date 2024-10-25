Integral Ad Science Explores Potential Sale

BEAVERTON, OR - MAY 09: Reporters work on their laptops as Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Barack Obama (D-IL) speaks during a campaign event at Vernier Software & Technology May 9, 2008 in Beaverton, Oregon. Oregon will hold its Democratic primary on May 20. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) -- Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. is exploring a potential sale after receiving takeover interest, according to people familiar with the matter.

The company, which measures the reach of advertisements, is working with Jefferies Financial Group Inc. as it explores options, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Shares of Integral Ad Science jumped as much as 17% on Friday. The stock was up 11% at 3:14 p.m. in New York, giving the company a market value of $1.9 billion. Vista Equity Partners is the company’s largest shareholder with a stake of around 40%, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Deliberations are still in the early stages and there’s no certainty they’ll lead to a transaction, the people said. A representative for Integral Ad Science couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. Spokespeople for Jefferies and Vista declined to comment.

The New York-based company provides measurement and verification for digital advertising, according to its website. It was founded in 2009 and went public in 2021.

(Updates shares in third paragraph.)

