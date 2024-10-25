Singapore Home Prices Fall Less Than Expected; Rents Rebound

The residential area in the Orchard area in Singapore, Sunday, on Nov. 26, 2023. For decades, Singapore has taken steps to attract the uber rich, spawning a finance industry thats made it one of the wealthiest countries on earth. Photographer: Ore Huiying/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Singapore home prices fell less than estimated in the third quarter, as a spurt of new property sales in late September pared the decline.

An index of private residential valuations dropped 0.7% from the previous three months, Urban Redevelopment Authority figures showed Friday. The final number compares with an earlier estimated decrease of 1.1%, which only considered transactions up to mid-September.

The first drop in home prices in five quarters came after sales slowed due to rising interest rates and purchasing curbs. Developers are banking on it being a blip as borrowing costs begin to fall and buyers show enthusiasm for recent residential projects.

At the same time, rents for private homes rose for the first time since 2023. Rents gained 0.8%, reversing a 0.8% drop in the second quarter.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.