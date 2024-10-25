Trump Media Stock Triples in Month as Insiders Mostly Hold Tight

(Bloomberg) -- Shares of Donald Trump’s social media venture have more than tripled in the five weeks since they bottomed out after the expiration of a lockup period that prevented insiders from selling the stock.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. is up 214% since Sept. 23, trading at more than $38, the highest in over three months. The stock had tumbled into the six-month lockup expiration on concerns that Trump and other insiders would cash out after its unexpected rally earlier this year. The Republican presidential candidate owns nearly 115 million shares valued at roughly $4.4 billion based on today’s price.

Trump Media, which owns the X-lookalike social media platform Truth Social, has at times traded like a proxy for sentiment of Trump’s perceived chances of winning the US presidential election on Nov. 5. It certainly isn’t moving on fundamentals with a market capitalization of $7.8 billion despite reporting just $1.6 million in sales through the first half of the year. Third-party tracking data show Truth Social hasn’t topped one million daily active users in the past year.

The stock has been volatile since going public in March. However, the recent moves are loosely correlated with sentiment in election betting markets, as opposed to actual polling. On Sept. 23, Trump was down by three points on PolyMarket and 11 points on PredictIt, but that’s fully reversed and he’s now up by 31 points on PolyMarket and 15 points on PredictIt.

“It seems that Trump’s political prospects have gotten a bit better over the past several weeks,” says NYU law professor Michael Ohlrogge. “I think a lot of people are therefore thinking that makes the stock more valuable.”

Looking at fundamentals, the stock price makes less sense with a price-to-sales ratio of nearly 2,400. That blows away what meme stocks GameStop Corp. and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. did during the peak of their mania, in which their multiples maxed out at about 4 and 14 times, respectively.

“If Truth Social still hasn’t been able to attract very significant usership or revenue now, at what I would think is peak attention for Trump, then it seems hard to see how that gets much better even if Trump wins the White House,” Ohlrogge said.

While Trump has kept a promise not top dump shares through at least Wednesday, the earliest day such a move would have been disclosed, and notable holders like Patrick Orlando have seemingly stood pat, others did rush to dump their stakes. Trump Media’s co-founders, former contestants on Trump’s TV show The Apprentice, quickly unloaded the vast majority of their holdings within a week of being able to sell.

Trading around the Sept. 19 lockup expiration pressured the shares, as skeptics likely piled into bets against the company. Those bearish investors have held onto their bets, with roughly 17% of Trump Media shares available for trading currently sold short, data from financial analytics firm S3 Partners show.

For those that may have piled in ahead of the September lockup expiration in hopes of the stock quickly crashing, its resilience may have helped fuel a short squeeze with the perceived rush to the exits having passed, according to Ohlrogge.

“Now that Trump has said for the time being that he isn’t selling, and the sales by the other insiders don’t seem to have been enough to have a big price impact, there is likely some rebound from anticipation of the lockups expiring as well,” he said.

