Turkey Considers Ending Ban on Short-Selling of Stocks

(Bloomberg) -- Turkish officials are discussing easing a ban on short-selling of equities in hopes of attracting more overseas inflows, people familiar with the matter said.

Turkey imposed the ban early last year after a pair of earthquakes devastated entire regions in the country’s southeast. Officials are now considering easing the ban gradually or lifting it completely, but details haven’t been finalized and could change, the people said, asking not to be named because the discussions are private.

Short-selling stocks is a practice in which investors bet that they’ll fall: a short-seller borrows stocks, sells them and then waits for their value to decline. If it does, they can then buy the shares back from the market at a lower price, return them to the lender, and pocket the difference.

Turkey’s Capital Markets Board, known locally as the SPK, declined to comment on whether it was considering lifting the ban.

Policy Reversals

Turkey first imposed a short-selling ban applying to some stocks in 2020, later eased it, then strengthened it again to cover the entire market after the earthquakes in February of last year, which had led to steep losses in the equity market.

The benchmark Borsa Istanbul 100 market is up about 18% so far this year, after entering a bear market last week that took gains down from as high as 50%. Fund managers say the ban on short-selling is a hindrance to attracting foreign inflows because it makes it more difficult for investors to hedge their exposure.

Total holdings of Turkish stocks by non-residents was about $31 billion as of Oct. 11, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s down from $42.3 billion in May, and from a peak above $78 billion in 2013.

Deutsche Bank’s DWS Investment said this month that it would like to see stronger prospects for interest-rate cuts and more clarity on corporate earnings before allocating new funds to Turkish stocks. Morgan Stanley also said it’s waiting for more attractive levels to enter the market.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.