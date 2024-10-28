Bharti Airtel’s Profit Misses Estimates on One-Time Charges

(Bloomberg) -- Bharti Airtel Ltd. reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as gains from tariff hikes introduced in July failed to offset the drag from a one-time charge.

India’s No.2 wireless carrier, led by billionaire Sunil Mittal, almost trebled its net income to 35.9 billion rupees ($427 million) for the quarter ended Sep. 30 compared with the same period last year, according to a filing Monday. That still fell short of the average 43.98 billion-rupee profit estimated by analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

The operator took a one-time expense of 8.54 billion rupees for the quarter in which it also lost subscribers.

Gopal Vittal has been appointed as Bharti’s vice chairman while Shashwat Sharma was named as the managing director and chief executive officer, according to a company filing.

Revenue rose 12% to 414.73 billion rupees, beating the average analyst estimates slightly. Total costs also climbed 12% to 196.3 billion rupees, the filing said.

India average revenue per user, or ARPU, for the quarter was 233 rupees, a jump of 10% from the preceding quarter but still short of the 300-rupee mark that Bharti has been flagging for a while as the minimum needed for financial stability of the telecom operators.

The latest quarterly earnings are coming on a low base. Last year’s September quarter profit was hit by an adverse court ruling in India and lower Africa revenue because of a devalued Nigerian naira.

